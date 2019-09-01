Home

Mary Barcewski


1948 - 2019
Mary Barcewski Obituary
Mary E. "Beth" Barcewski, of Frederick, CO, passed away August 29, 2019. She was 71 years old. Beth was born May 2, 1948 in Trinidad, CO to Ivar and Mary Ellen (Fouret) Larsen. A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held 10am, Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2791 Pike Road in Longmont. Inurnment will take place at Foothills Gardens of Memory. Beth is survived by her husband, Wayne Barcewski of Frederick; children, Stacie (Dennis) Fry and Matthew (Melissa) Barcewski; grandchildren, Zachary, Zoe & Turner Fry, Mary Madeline & Brendan Barcewski; siblings, Ivar A. (Anne) Larsen, Paula (David) Lafferty; in-Laws, Ronald (Janice) Barcewski, Fay Steffen and Antone Barcewski. She was preceded in death by her parents. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences, for memorial donations, and to read a full obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 1, 2019
