|
|
Mary Carol Sorrell, a Colorado Native living in Loveland, died Wednesday May 15, 2019. Born in Delta, CO on March 8, 1934 to Ayshford E. and Gladys G. Tyler. Her family moved to Trinidad and Las Animas CO before settling in Denver. Carol attended elementary school, Smiley Junior High and graduated from East High School in 1952. She attended Colorado A&M College in Fort Collins in September and was initiated into Delta Delta Delta sorority. In October of 1952 she met Douglas D. Sorrell on a blind date, from which a friendship was formed that later blossomed to a life long romance. She married Doug on June 18, 1954 in Montview Presbyterian Church in Denver. Carol was employed by the Chemistry Department at the college to help put Doug through his final year of school. After graduation the couple moved to Sterling, CO where their oldest daughter Nancy was born. In 1960 the family moved to Johnstown, CO, where their daughter Susan was born. The family then moved to Longmont, CO where they lived for over thirty years, until retirement when Doug and Carol made their final move to Loveland, CO. Carol was an accomplished artist using several different media. She enjoyed music, played the piano, loved reading and travel and was a wicked good bridge player. She was also a merciless competitor in cribbage and Mexican train. In their retirement years the couple travelled to the British Isles, Europe, Italy, the Greek Islands, the Caribbean, Alaska and many times to Taos, New Mexico which was always a favorite. Carol is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Douglas Sorrell, her sister Jill Tyler Olson, her daughters Nancy Hollmaier (Scott) and Susan Wold (Rick), four grandchildren, Shelby Hollmaier Ruff (Chase), Cooper Hollmaier (Janessa), and Tanner and McKinley Wold. She was also blessed to meet her great grandson Pierce Ruff. She was adored by all her grandchildren who loved spending time with her. Memorial gifts may be made to the Friends of the Loveland Library. Memorial service and reception will be held 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Allnutt Funeral Service in Loveland. Please visit www.allnuttloveland.com to share your remembrances of Carol.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 17, 2019