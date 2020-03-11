|
|
Mary E. Mullaly (Betty) Cordell of Longmont, Colorado, born to Elizabeth C. Thomas and Edmond Mullaly January 15, 1929 in Mamaroneck, New York embarked upon her journey into eternal glory March 6, 2020. Betty grew up in Yonkers NY and began a lifelong legacy of love at the tender age of 8, when she took on the responsibility for her three siblings after the untimely death of their mother. This experience initiated a lifetime of dedication to alleviating suffering and offering comfort to pretty much everyone she met, even leading to her decision to study nursing. Upon completion of the nursing program, Betty moved to Alaska where she met her future husband, Donovan Anthony Cordell, shortly before Don completed military service in the Air Force. Dad proposed and chose to begin their life as a couple in his home state of Minnesota. They married August 8, 1953. Shortly after the birth of their second daughter, they returned to Alaska. Five more daughters were born there. They moved to Arizona where daughter number 8 was born. A year later the family moved to Colorado where daughters nine and ten completed their family. Most people assume that 10 children would require more love than any one woman could ever be capable of giving. However, that was never the case with our mom. Betty continued to work as a nurse in between having babies as her capacity for love continued to grow with each additional child and even made room for numerous others. Mom's LOVE was expressed in many ways. In addition to doing all of the usual things expected of a wife and mother at that time, her gentle, quiet demeanor and generosity extended to numerous friends and families outside of our home. She made time for people and there was always room for one more. She was the heart of our family and her community no matter where she was. Everyone that came in contact with Mom became the recipient of love in action. Mom was an avid reader, lifelong learner and amazing teacher. She didn't have to use words to teach us how to love. We experienced it in everything she did. She made everyone who met her feel special. Mom chose to be joyful no matter what the circumstances and her joy was particularly evident when she would sing while she worked. She was our "spoonful of sugar that helped the medicine go down in the most delightful way." Mom, you left us some mighty big shoes to fill but we are committed to picking up the torch and running to complete the race and continue the legacy you began. We hope to do so with as much grace and enthusiasm as you exhibited during your life. The Bible says that love never dies. Therefore, the impact of your life here on Earth will continue to ripple endlessly through each and every person whose life has been blessed by your love. Each of us will love better for having been loved so well. We will love you forever and look forward to the time when we will see you again in the grand celebration of eternal life with Jesus. Betty was preceded in death by both parents, her 3 siblings, Edmond, William and Catherine (Tooma), and 2 grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Donovan, of 66 years, 10 daughters, Patricia, Anne, Carol, Laura, Mary, Cindy, Donna, Margaret, Teresa and Roberta, 27 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 11, 2020