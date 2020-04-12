|
|
Mary Elise Kulik, loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend passed away March 25, 2020 in Longmont, Colorado. She was 65 years old. Mary was born August 2, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from the Washington University in St. Louis, and went on to serve in the military, as the first supervisor of an all female crew of helicopter mechanics, and later as a medical assistant. Once Mary left the military, she fulfilled her passion of helping others as a social worker in the St. Louis area. She and her mother, Ann, moved to Colorado in 1993, where they enjoyed the Colorado outdoors, including flower gardening and spending time with their dachsunds. Mary is survived by her brother Mark Kulik (Becky Huth), as well as loving nieces Deandra Jewell and Trisha Silver. A celebration of Mary's life is planned for later this Summer.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 12, 2020