Mary O. Griest, 100, passed away November 10, 2019 at her home near Lyons, CO. She was born June 12, 1919 in Fairbury, Nebraska to Charles and Mae (True) Richardson. Mary graduated from Fairbury High School and Peru State College, Peru, NE. with a teaching degree. Mary taught school in Nebraska and Sterling, Colorado. She moved to Denver where she worked at the YWCA and for the USO. She married Arlie Griest on February 9, 1951 in Denver. Mary was a member of CENTRALongmont Presbyterian Church. Mary enjoyed birdwatching and oil painting. She was preceded in death by her husband Arlie, infant son Arthur, her parents; sister Margaret Manning and two brothers Hugh Etter and Ken Etter. Mary is survived by her son Roy Griest; daughter Wanda Griest; two daughters by marriage Arlene Leggett and Betty Meehan; grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at CENTRALongmont Presbyterian Church. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to CENTRALongmont Presbyterian Church, Foothills Audubon Society or a Charity of Donor's choice. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 17, 2019