Mary Jacobson, 88, of Longmont, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019. Mary was born in Vernon, TX on June 7, 1930. On August 8, 1952, Mary married the love of her life, Rogers "Jake" Jacobson in Gunnison, CO. Mary worked throughout her adult life in public education, retiring from Longs Peak Junior High. Jake and Mary enjoyed RVing and camping as well as traveling abroad. Mary is survived by her children, Karon (Mike) Long, Sherry Winder, Eric (Sue) Jacobson, and Carla (Greg) Potts; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband; and granddaughter, Angie Long. To leave condolences with Mary's family visit NCCcremation.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 7, 2019