Mary James
1919 - 2020
Mary Frances (McSherry) James passed away April 26, 2020 at Brookdale North Assisted Living in Loveland, she was 101 Mary was born January 20, 1919 in Brooklyn, Iowa to Charles and Alma McSherry. She graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1936, and married Leslie James on October 2, 1938 in Grinnell, Iowa. She worked mainly as an address-o-graph and graph-o-type operator, and ended her career at Gano-Downs in Denver. She enjoyed sending cards and letters to friends and family with a passion. You could trace her life through 40-plus addresses on the cards which she received and kept as treasures. She worked with the Cub Scouts and Brownies while her children were young, and later with the Methodist Youth Fellowship when her children were teens. She and Leslie enjoyed their frequent car travels, and flights to Hawaii. In retirement years, she was president of Colorado Federation of Women's Clubs, The Fourth Avenue Club of Denver, and the Past President's Club of Colorado. She was also a member of the Calvary Church in Longmont. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie; son, Dennis; her brother, Stewart McSherry; and sisters, Elizabeth Terwilliger and Ardella Taylor. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Howe Mortuary and Cremation Services. Memorial service will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
