Mary Jo Burton, 82, of Longmont, died December 20, 2019 at her residence. Mary Jo was born in Austin Minnesota to Narve and Natalie Gunderson. Mary Jo met the love of her life Frank Burton in high school and off they went. Starting a family and moving across the country, they ultimately landed in Colorado and there they would stay. Together they had four children: Nancy Hunter, Lisa Wollerman (Scott), Susan Burton (Tom), & David Burton. They also have 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Mary Jo had a knack for oil painting and photography, but recognized another true love for the mountains and skiing. She volunteered at Winter Park ski area with the handicap program for 15 years, teaching blind skiers and working the Special Olympics. After that stint, she loved the mountains so much, she took a job at the WP ski shop and continued making the two hour drive every weekend for years to follow. Mary Jo didn't stop there and over the years volunteered her time with Longmont United Hospital, The Tucson Symphony, Grand lake Historical Society and Library, and Northwest Hospital in Tucson. She even pitched in on the book rescue at the Granby Library after Marvin bulldozed the town. She absolutely loved baseball and also volunteered for The Colorado Rockiesspring training at high Corbett Field in Tucson for many many years. Mary Jo and Frank spent numerous years wintering in Tucson and spending the summers in the Colorado Mountains that she loved so much.They finally decided to settle down on the front range of Colorado to be close to kids. Unfortunately she was battling dementia, and that would ultimately get the best of her. Please join our family to celebrate her wonderful life and honor Mary Jo, a wife of 65 years, a daughter, our mom, our Gma & JoJo, and of course our friend. Services will be held at Howe Mortuary in Longmont on January 4, 2019 at 1:00pm, followed by a reception at the same location. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Colorado to help eliminate this horrible disease. https://www.alz.org/co Visit www.howemortuary.com to share memories and condolences with the family.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 1, 2020