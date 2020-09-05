Mary Jo Lewan passed into heaven to be with her beloved husband, Gene, on September 1, 2020. She was born on December 14, 1928 in Crawford, Nebraska to James W. and Ila K. Paulson. She grew up on a small ranch 17 miles from Lusk, Wyoming. When she was 12, the family moved into the town of Lusk. There she attended High School for two years. In 1943, the family moved to Laramie, Wyoming where she graduated from High School in 1946. In Laramie, Mary Jo attended the University of Wyoming from 1946 to 1948. Mary Jo married Eugene W. (Gene) Lewan in June of 1948 who was attending the University. Gene obtained degrees in both Mechanical and Civil engineering. Over the years, Gene's occupation took them to Rawlins, Lusk and Lance Creek Wyoming, Poncha City Oklahoma, Houston Texas and Denver Colorado. Mary Jo and Gene finally settled in Longmont, Colorado in 1971. Mary Jo spent much of her life as a housewife, raising her 5 children. Her first child was born in Poncha City, Oklahoma, the second two were born in Rawlins, Wyoming and the last two were born in Denver, Colorado. Once in Longmont, she worked as a secretary at Central Elementary and Longmont Estates Elementary School where she retired at the age of 65. After retirement, she volunteered at the Longmont United Hospital and at various schools. She was a deacon at the Westview Presbyterian Church in Longmont for some time. She loved to quilt to raise money for the Longmont Senior Center activities. One of her greatest passions was gardening. Mary Jo was also a member of the Order of Job's Daughters, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the P. E. O. sisterhood. She is survived by her sisters Dorothy Harrison and Louanne Handley, her sons, Gary, Mike, Doug and Bob Lewan and her daughter, Jeanie. Grandchildren include: Heather, Jessica, Angela, Shea, Brian, Alexis, Garrett, Samantha, Dylan and Cole. Great grandchildren include: Cody, Miya, Alyssia, Natalia, Mira, Max, Annika, Chloe, Amelia, Memphis, Isabella, Anthony, Justice, Savannah, and Macallen. A private memorial service will be held at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Casper, Wyoming where she will rest with her beloved husband, Gene. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Longmont Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store