Mary Alice Roberts, 88, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 at her home in Longmont. She was born February 1, 1931 in Garden City, Kansas to Josephine (Schreibvogel) Meier and John A. Meier, Sr. Alice graduated from Keenesburg High School in 1949 and attended Barnes Business College in 1950 in Denver. Alice was employed as a bookkeeper for Consolidated Freightways for 34 years. She is a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32, and Adams County Historical Society. On July 18, 1986 she married Gene L. Roberts in Longmont. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, husband Pete James, step-son Robert McRae and a special niece Sheryl Kramer. Survivors include husband, Gene, of Longmont; brother, John Meier and wife, Emma of Keenesburg; nephew Johnny Dean Meier and family of Greeley; niece Alice Linnebur, husband Steve, and family of Byers; niece Brenda Swarts, husband, Faron, and family of Hudson; nephew Mike Kramer and family of Hudson; step-daughter Linda Vrbas; and step-grandson Jacob of Aurora. Alice is also survived by many friends in Longmont acquired in the past 33 years living there. Throughout the years, she remained active with a close-knit circle of high school friends. Services will be on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Saint Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church with Visitation from 9:30 to 10:00 am; Rosary Prayers at 10:00 am; and Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 am. A luncheon reception will follow at American Legion Post 32, 315 So. Bowen St. Longmont. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Brighton, CO with a private ceremony at a later date. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 10, 2019