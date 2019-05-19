|
Our beloved mother, Mary Elizabeth Schlagel, 91, died May 14, 2019. She was born December 4, 1927 in Cameron MO to Floyd and Gayle (Nicholson) Lee. When Mary was 6 years old the family moved to the Longmont area. Mary attended Bryant school in Longmont. She met the love of her life, William Schlagel, and they were married on February 22, 1948. Dad always called her "blue eyes." As a young woman mom was a waitress in many of the cafes in Longmont including Williams Cafe on Main Street. She later worked at Woolworth's and then in food service at Longmont High School. Mary was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and taught Sunday School for many years and participated in church circle, Bible studies, and was a member of the altar guild. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved craft projects of all kinds. Mom's faith and her family were most important to her. She always encouraged her children to love Jesus wholeheartedly and openly and to place their faith and trust in Him alone. She cared for her grandchildren over the years in many ways always sharing her love of Jesus and her love of them. She continued to share this love with her great grandchildren. Mom hosted and organized many family functions and always had coffee and donuts for us after we attended church. Her love and dedication to her faith will continue to resonate in us for a lifetime. Mary is survived by her three children, Phyllis (Ken) Wright, Pete (Cindy) Schlagel, and Michael (Laurie) Schlagel, five grandchildren, Ryan (Christie) Wright, Dawn Reed, Tyler (Airka) Schlagel. Travis (Megan) Schlagel, and Megan (Mike) Gutierrez, and 10 great grand children, Madison, Haley, Sydnee, Brandon, Dallas, Tucker, Jayce, Peyton, Silas, and Charlotte with number 11 arriving soon. Mary is also survived by her sister Irma Weng of Houston TX, sister-in-laws, Mary Lou Lee of Denver and Margaret Lee of Loveland, and brother-in-law Richard Burkhart of Ft. Morgan, and many nieces and nephews. Mom was preceded in death by her husband, William, and her grandson Aaron Michael Schlagel. A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1000 15th Avenue, Longmont. Interment will follow at Foothills Gardens of Memory in Longmont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nicaragua Children's Project at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Carroll-Lewellen Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 19, 2019