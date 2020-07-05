Maynard William Kline, Jr., 80, of Longmont, Colorado, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, Colorado, on June 30, 2020, after complications of cancer. Maynard was born on December 28, 1939, to Maynard William and Rosina Mary (Blochlinger) Kline in Meredith Township, Cloud County, Kansas. He grew up on a wheat farm north of Salina and attended a one-room elementary school, followed by Miltonvale Rural High School, where he was yearbook editor and salutatorian. He was active in athletics throughout his school years, beginning with a barefoot track victory in 7th grade and culminating with a football recruitment to play for Kansas Wesleyan University (KWU) in Salina, Kansas. His older brother, John, had just returned home after a tour in the army, so they both entered KWU and played football together. Maynard graduated from KWU in 1962 with a B.A. in Mathematics and a minor in Physics. He completed his university education in 1963 with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Kansas State University. Following graduation, Maynard began work at Martin Marietta Corporation in Littleton, Colorado. After a layoff, Maynard found work with General Electric Corporation in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Wanting to return to the western states, he applied to IBM in Boulder, Colorado, and was employed there from 1966 to 2001. On June 20, 1960, Maynard married Roberta Rose Paxson, and they had four children together: Sharlyn Yvonne Peterson (David), Steven Roger Kline, Maynard Douglas Kline, and Paul Everett Kline. On July 1, 1978, Maynard married Carolyn Sue Story. Following Carolyn's death in 2015, Maynard found love again, and married Judy Lou Miller on May 4, 2017. They shared three wonderful years at their home in Longmont. Maynard pursued sports throughout his life. He was proud of his high school and college athletic achievements, including letters in football, track, and basketball; and a place in the KWU Athletic Hall of Fame. He participated in IBM sports leagues, practiced archery and bow hunting, ran a marathon (1978), climbed Rocky Mountain peaks, rode his bike on Boulder trails, completed the Ride Around Wyoming tour (2002), and golfed weekly with friends. He valued physical fitness and loved any sport that took him outside into the beauty of the Rocky Mountain region. In addition to sports, he enriched his life with hobbies and service projects: genealogy, reading, travel, and singing with his beloved church choir at Grace Commons. In 2006, he spent three weeks in New Orleans helping to rebuild homes destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. He regularly attended Bible studies and volunteered multiple times a week at his church. His love for the Lord was evident in how he served Him and others with grateful joy. Loved ones preceding him in death were his mother and father; brother, John Kline; wife, Roberta; wife, Carolyn; two nieces, Kathy Heinzler and Joni Vahsholtz-Whitefoot, and stepson, James Rusk. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; his four children; sister, Rosalie Shroyer (Delbert); sister-in-law Deanna Kline; stepsons, Mark Story (Jeanne), Brett Miller (Evelyn), and Burt Miller (Kim); stepdaughter Brenda Rusk; four nieces and one nephew; 10 grandchildren: Steven Kline, Crystal Coleman, Katy Kline, Taylor Malenke, Mitchell Kline, Sonja Cahhal, Laura Peterson, Bradley Peterson, Justice Kline, and Cooper Kline; 8 step-grandchildren: Cameron, Austin and Krysta Miller; Lindsay, Kelsey and Joshua Miller; Jacqui and Madison Rusk; 8 great-grandchildren: Akira and Ahlli Vance, Bella and Brecken Coleman, Zander and Tyson Luckow, Adelaide and Bella Malenke; and 5 step-great-grandchildren: Aiden Coluzzi, Erica and Christine Unger, Natalie and Alex Cahhal. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, and in lieu of a service, a visitation will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry Street in Longmont. Masks, social distancing and staggering of visitors will be in place to ensure maximum safety of all those who loved him. A private burial will take place the following day at Green Mountain Cemetery in Boulder, with Pastor Carl Hofmann of Grace Commons, Boulder, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations designated to the Deacon's Fund at Grace Commons Church, 1820 15th Street, Boulder, CO 80302.

