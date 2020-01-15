|
Mel Talbot, 80, passed away surrounded by family on January 8, 2020. Mel was born on March 22, 1939 in Lewiston, Utah to Odis and Marie Talbot. He married the love of his life, Shanna Hillyard, on June 5, 1959 in Logan, Utah. They have three beautiful daughters, Leigh Levesque, Anne Benzel, and Kaye Sullivan. Mel received his B.S. in chemistry in 1961 from Utah State University and his Ph.D in organic chemistry in 1966 from Washington State University. He had a distinguished career that included tenure with companies such as Synthetech; Syntex Chemicals and Boulder Scientific Company. Mel loved playing golf, fishing and caring for his family. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, brother Layle and sister, Sharon Lee Richardson. He is survived by his wife, Shanna; a brother, Kelly, and sister, Terri Misener. He also is survived by his three daughters who loved and adored him and seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, who thought of him as a role model and superhero. His family includes Leigh (Mark) and their children Charles and Abby; Anne (Brian) and their children Bailey Talbot, Emma and Colton Benzel; and Kaye (John) and their children Sydney and Blake. Mel has one great-grandchild, Chase Jaxson. Mel Talbot loved his family more than anything and did everything he could for them. He had a heart of gold and never, ever complained about anything. Mel Talbot will be missed by family, friends and everyone who came into his life. A memorial will be held on Thursday, January 16th at 6:30 pm at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1721 Red Cloud Road Longmont, CO. "Into paradise, may the angels lead you." - Simon Birch
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 15, 2020