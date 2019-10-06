Home

Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Home
503 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303)-776-4477
Merle McCain Obituary
Merle McCain 88, of Lyons passed away October 4, 2019 at his home. He was born February 6, 1931 in Longmont to James Franklin and Lucy (Freeman) McCain. In 1960 Merle entered the Navy where he served until 1966 on the USS Pine Island, a sea plane tender in the pacific theater. After being honorably discharged in 1966 he returned to Lyons and began work at Martin Marietta cement company working his whole career and retiring as a supervisor. On March 17, 1972 he married Bernice Krouse in Lyons. Merle enjoyed fishing, traveling and playing cards. He is survived by one sister Margaret Billings of Lyons, CO; Brothers James McCain of Carver, MA; Leonard McCain of Brighton, CO; Dean McCain of Arvada, CO and Gene McCain of Lyons, CO; He is also survived by Numerous Nieces and Nephews and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother Richard McCain and his Wife Bernice McCain. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Lyons Cemetery. Pastor Mickey Lohr will officiate and military honors will be provided my American Legion Post 32 of Longmont. Donations may be made to Halycon Hospice c/o Carroll-Lewellen Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 6, 2019
