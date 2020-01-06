|
Michael O Dooley, 70, of Longmont Colorado, passed after a short illness on January 2nd, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood. "Mikey the Magnificent" as he jokingly called himself, was born to H.C. 'Buddy' and Patsy Dooley in Gila Bend, Arizona, October 14th 1949. After graduating high school he was drafted into the Army. He served in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division as an infantry squad leader where he was decorated for heroism under fire. After returning to 'the land of the world' in 1970, he worked as a driller on oil rigs, a tool pusher, a welder, and finally as a cowboy. Mike would consider himself to be a lifelong cowboy. He loved horses and any kind of ranching. He also loved the outdoors- being an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, and nature observer. Friends and family would describe Michael as tough, courageous, fearless to a point of fault, and determined to the point of stubbornness. He was never known to have backed down from a challenge. One of the biggest challenges of his life came in May of 2015 when he suffered a spinal cord injury that left him wheelchair bound with a very dismal diagnosis for recovery. Against all odds, he worked relentlessly to regain enough movement to live independently and relocated to Longmont to be close to his daughter and grandchildren. He spent the last five years of his very full life adventuring all over Longmont in his electric wheelchair. His favorite activities included having coffee, lunch, and especially sushi with his grandkids and cheering on the Berthoud Spartans volleyball team. Mike especially loved to watch the Osprey breeding pair at the Golden Ponds. Michael O Dooley was a unique individual, one who left a lasting impression. He will be missed by all his surviving family and friends.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 6, 2020