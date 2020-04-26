|
|
Michael Lawrence Roth of Longmont Colorado, passed away peacefully at home on April 9th, 2020 from ongoing health issue. He is now pain free with our Heavenly Father. He was 81 years old. Mike was born in Moise, Montana in 1938. When he was 5, the family moved to Greeley CO area. He graduated from Gill High School, CO in 1957. He married the love of his life, Joanne, in 1958. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in March, 2020. As a married couple, they lived in Topeka, KS and settled in Longmont CO, where they raised 3 children. He served the United States Air Force for 4 years. Mike's career included management in the field of electronics for 40 years and semi-retirement of driving school buses for Saint Vrain Valley School district. Mike was known as a wonderful, dedicated, hardworking father and spouse. His children want to express their love and thankfulness for their dad being a man of God, teaching them what hard work means, providing for them, being by their side as they needed him and most important his gift of teaching them how to honor and be committed to a spouse until death do them part. He is preceded in death by two Grandsons, Ezekiel David Roth and Michael David Roth. 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife Joanne Marie Roth, son Douglas (Sandy) Roth of Florida. Daughter, Denise (Chris) Ludtke of CO. Daughter, Debra (Matt) Montano of CO. 5 Grandchildren; Micah (Irina) Roth of Florida. Eli (Alei) Ludtke, Ean (Sarah) Ludtke and Eisha Ludtke of CO. Zach Montano of CO. 2 Great grandchildren (Damian and Zoe) of Florida. A private memorial and burial service was held. Ahlberg Funeral Chapel assisted in arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Longmont or TRU Community Care Hospice. Thank you.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 26, 2020