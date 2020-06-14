Michele Therese Neuroth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michele Therese Neuroth born March of 1962 in Hinsdale, IL passed away peacefully June 9th, 2020. Michele had a beautiful soul and lit up the room with her contagious smile. She spent earlier years in Glen Ellyn, IL riding ponies bareback, rescuing and raising her pet racoon. At age 6 she moved to Colorado where she grew up in Arvada, CO riding horses around Stanley Lake and raising animals. She was a lover of animals and a nurturer by nature. She studied early childhood development, became a preschool teacher and amongst all her talents she was an amazing hair stylist. Her passion for hair styling grew into a 35+ year profession building a family of clients that stuck with her through the years. She adored them and they adored her. That special relationship followed her with everyone she met. She was strong willed, always encouraging those around her and giving advice. Her greatest passion in life was her children and family. She cherished being a mother and was everyone's number 1 supporter. She built a beautiful life with her late husband, Pete, in Boulder County where she lived 33 years in their home. Spending nights under the stars, dancing in the living room and laughing with Tiffany and David. She thrived for adventure, a good challenge, travelling and her independence. Loved outdoor sports, skiing, horseback riding, tennis, and in later years became an avid fly fisher. She had a zest for life. She is survived by her daughter Tiffany Neuroth (Fiancé Robert Griffin); son David Neuroth; mother Judith Line; Brother Daniel O'Neill III; Sister Danielle Line and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Peter Neuroth and father Daniel O'Neill II. An open house gathering will be held at the Ryssby Church where Peter and Michele wed, 9000 N. 63rd Street, Longmont, CO 80503, Friday, June 19th, 2020 from 1:00pm-2:30pm. Please make a donation to American Cancer Society or Lyon's Regional Library, one of the many local places she loved to support. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 13, 2020
Tiffany and David, I have had two occasions to spend time with your mother. She was a joy to be around and so welcoming when we (Tom Hult and I) just showed up. I am so sorry for your loss of your parents. They have gone way too soon. I wish you peace.
Betty Thompson
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved