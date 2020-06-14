Michele Therese Neuroth born March of 1962 in Hinsdale, IL passed away peacefully June 9th, 2020. Michele had a beautiful soul and lit up the room with her contagious smile. She spent earlier years in Glen Ellyn, IL riding ponies bareback, rescuing and raising her pet racoon. At age 6 she moved to Colorado where she grew up in Arvada, CO riding horses around Stanley Lake and raising animals. She was a lover of animals and a nurturer by nature. She studied early childhood development, became a preschool teacher and amongst all her talents she was an amazing hair stylist. Her passion for hair styling grew into a 35+ year profession building a family of clients that stuck with her through the years. She adored them and they adored her. That special relationship followed her with everyone she met. She was strong willed, always encouraging those around her and giving advice. Her greatest passion in life was her children and family. She cherished being a mother and was everyone's number 1 supporter. She built a beautiful life with her late husband, Pete, in Boulder County where she lived 33 years in their home. Spending nights under the stars, dancing in the living room and laughing with Tiffany and David. She thrived for adventure, a good challenge, travelling and her independence. Loved outdoor sports, skiing, horseback riding, tennis, and in later years became an avid fly fisher. She had a zest for life. She is survived by her daughter Tiffany Neuroth (Fiancé Robert Griffin); son David Neuroth; mother Judith Line; Brother Daniel O'Neill III; Sister Danielle Line and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Peter Neuroth and father Daniel O'Neill II. An open house gathering will be held at the Ryssby Church where Peter and Michele wed, 9000 N. 63rd Street, Longmont, CO 80503, Friday, June 19th, 2020 from 1:00pm-2:30pm. Please make a donation to American Cancer Society or Lyon's Regional Library, one of the many local places she loved to support. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jun. 14, 2020.