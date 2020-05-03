Miles Sanford
1935 - 2020
Miles L. (Mike) Sanford of the Mead area died on April 14, 2020 at his home. He was 84 years. He was born August 11, 1935 in Ryderwood, Washington and moved to Lyons, Colorado at age 3. Parents were Lyman Sanford and Shirley Brackett Sanford. He graduated from Lyons High School and was in the Air National Guard. He married Doris Smith in Lyons in 1955 and had two children; son, David and daughter, Jody. They moved to Mead in 1959. He worked for the State of Colorado Highway Department for 39 years and then went to work for Agfinity (Co-op). He was on the Mead Town Board, was the Mayor of Mead, and a volunteer fireman. He was a 4-H Leader, loved to fish and hunt. He belonged to the TGIF bowling league and bowled regularly until his illness prevented him from bowling. He loved making people laugh with jokes and teasing. He enjoyed his cows and other livestock that he had over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents (Lyman and Shirley), his daughter (Jody), grandson (Levi), two brothers (Earl and Keith). Survivors include his wife Doris, son David (Anita), grandsons; Donny (Tabatha) Miller, Shane Sanford, Michael (Ashley) Sanford, sister Frances Phillips, step-brother Dan (Sharon) Eliasen, step-sister Bessie Rule, 7 great-grandchildren, Uncle Francis (Peggy) Brackett, nieces, nephews, cousins, Lori Campbell-Miller, Blake Miller & Ashley Cavanaugh. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Arrangements entrusted to Carroll-Lewellen Funeral & Cremation Services.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 3, 2020.
