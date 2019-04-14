|
Mitchell W. Nilles, of Mead, passed away on April 8, 2019. He was 26 years old. Mitch was born July 14, 1992 in Denver, Colorado to Paul and Vicki (Bevill) Nilles. Mitch grew up in Mead, Colorado and attended school both at Mead Elementary and Mead Middle School. He was 2010 graduate of Skyline High School in Longmont. After graduation, Mitch went on to study at the University of Northern Colorado and received his bachelor's degree. He was currently working towards becoming a teacher as he loved working with and coaching young children. Athletics were a big part of his life and he enjoyed all types of sports- baseball, tennis, basketball, football...so much so that his first word was "ball." Mitch is survived by his parents, Paul and Vicki Nilles of Mead; brother, Kyle Nilles of Longmont; grandparents, Bob and Linda Bevill and Paul and Maizie Nilles along with a host of other relatives and friends. Mitch had a core group of close friends, each vitally important to him, some for over 20 years. Anyone who knew Mitch would say he was a big part of their life, making the impact they needed. Mitchell Warren will be remembered for his passion, drive and enormous heart. A Celebration of Life will be held 1pm, Monday, April 15, 2019 at Life Bridge Christian Church, 10345 Ute Highway in Longmont. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a full obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 14, 2019