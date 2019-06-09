|
Miyoko Sartori; wife, mother of three, and grandmother of six, passed away Tuesday evening in Clearfield, Utah, on March 26, 2019. She was 89. The daughter of Sagano and Tamekichi Funatsu, Miyoko was born in Kurume, Japan on December 1, 1929. She was married to Donald Max Sartori on September 1, 1959. They had three children; Cynthia, Anthony, and Kimiko. Miyoko was the oldest of five children. After the birth of her brother, Yoshiaki, the family moved to Korea. The family was completed with the birth of another boy, Katsuyoshi, and two girls, Kyoko and Kayoko. After moving back to Japan, Miyoko graduated from high school and completed two years of finishing school. Shortly thereafter, Miyoko met Don, an Airman in the United States Air Force. After giving birth to their eldest daughter, Cindy, and becoming pregnant with Tony, they moved back to the states from Japan. They first lived in California before ping-ponging between Michigan, Texas, Michigan again, Kansas, and then Texas again before returning to Japan for three years. Their first foray to Michigan was so Don could earn his Bachelor's degree and become a commissioned officer, and also saw the birth of their youngest, Kim. After three years in Japan, they returned to the states and lived in Alabama, Colorado, and Kansas before Don retired as a Major in the United States Air Force. They then moved back to Colorado and bought a home in Boulder for act two. After the kids graduated from high school, Don and Miyoko moved to Hawaii for two years, before moving to Germany and then to the Netherlands, where he was an Accounting Professor for Boston University Extension. They then moved back to Hawaii for ten years as Don taught at the University of Hawaii in West Oahu. After Don's final retirement in 2001, they moved back to Colorado, and enjoyed spending time with family. In 2009, they celebrated their 50th anniversary with family from around the states and from Japan. Don passed shortly thereafter on March 12, 2010. And then began Mom's final act. Fiercely independent, Miyoko continued to live in her home for years before her children convinced her to move to independent living at Atria in Longmont, who we thank for their support. After two brief stays at Lifecare in Longmont, whom we greatly appreciate for their efforts, Miyoko was convinced to move in with her daughters. She ended up moving between Kim's home in Niwot, Colorado, and Cindy's home in Layton, Utah. Miyoko spent the last month of her life under the care of the wonderful nursing staff at Rocky Mountain Care in Clearfield, UT. Miyoko will be dearly missed by all her children and their families; her eldest daughter, Cindy Burtts, son-in-law Bill, and grandchildren Madison and Max of Layton, UT; her son, Tony Sartori, daughter-in-law Jane, grandchildren, Pierce and Sequoia of Eureka, CA; and her youngest daughter, Kimiko Steiner, son-in-law Jim, and grandchildren, Lucas and Isabella of, Niwot CO. A brief ceremony will be held at 10:30 am, June 17, 2019, at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. A brief inurnment service will be held the same day at 2:00 pm at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO, where Miyoko's cremains will be interred with her husband, Ret. Major Donald Max Sartori. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 9, 2019