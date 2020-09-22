1/1
Morley Fentress
Morley M Fentress, 95, of Boulder, CO died September 17, 2020 in Westminster, CO. He was born February 4, 1925 in Denver, CO to Grace (Long) and Charles Fentress. The family moved to Boulder on Morley's 4th birthday. Morley was a graduate of Boulder High School and a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. The Fentress family started their dairy farm in 1946. Morley's father died in 1948, leaving the work on the dairy farm to be handled by Grace and Pierce. Morley married Viola Williams in January of 1949. To that marriage three boys were born. Viola died in April 1986. In May of 1992, Morley married Nancy Adams who preceded him in death in 2019. His sons Dan and Darrel Fentress, of Longmont, survive. He is further survived by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of extended family members. Morley was preceded in death by his son Dean, both of his wives, his parents, his brother and two sisters. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Howe Mortuary in Longmont. Graveside services, invation only, will be held at Mountain View Cemetery.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
