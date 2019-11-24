|
Muriel ("Mitzi") Wood, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a 62-year resident of Longmont, passed away on November 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Mitzi was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan and graduated from Wayne State University with a degree in nutritional science. She married Thomas Wood, also from Detroit, in 1950. Mitzi and Tom moved to Boulder in 1953 when Tom began studies at the University of Colorado law school and moved to Longmont in 1957 after Tom joined the law firm of Secor, McCarty and Flanders. Mitzi was never one to sit still for very long. She was a businesswoman, community volunteer and inveterate world traveler, who loved to cook and garden, but being a mother was always her highest priority. She and Tom raised four children in Longmont, yet she still had time to be a 4-H leader and swim instructor at Sunset Pool. In 1966, Mitzi co-founded Gold Key Travel with Pat Meade, and later became the sole owner. She and Tom enjoyed traveling the world together, and she was proud that her efforts resulted in a business that is still thriving in its 3rd generation of family ownership. Her retirement didn't slow her down. Mitzi was an AMIGOS de las Americas volunteer in Costa Rica, a longtime board member of the Longmont Chamber of Commerce, and was inducted into the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame in 2017. Mitzi and Tom were avid members of the M & M Dance Club and remained fit by their regular exercise routines at the YMCA. Mitzi also enjoyed snowshoeing and yoga. In later years she experienced memory loss that curtailed many of her activities, but despite this, she maintained her sweet disposition, positive attitude and great sense of humor which was much appreciated by her family. Mitzi was preceded in death by her parents, Lena Myers McLean and John Alexander McLean, husband Tom and grandson Michael Thomas Hoge. She is survived by son Lynn Wood (Michelle) of Huntington Beach, CA; daughter Cindy Hoge (Rick); daughter Kathy Pillmore (Mark); son Don Wood (Karen) all of Longmont, CO. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and their spouses, and 12 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her many friends. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church (1303 South Bross St. in Longmont) on Sunday, December 8th at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to: The Education Foundation for the St. Vrain Valley (P.O. Box 2598, Longmont, CO 80502); The Ed & Ruth Lehman YMCA (950 Lashley St., Longmont, CO 80504); Friends of the Longmont Senior Center (910 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont, CO 80501). Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 24, 2019