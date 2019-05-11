|
|
Myrl Lynn Davies passed away May 3, 2019 at Longmont United Hospital. He was 66 years old. Myrl was born on March 2, 1953 in Longmont, CO to Neil and Myrtle Ruth (Sapp) Davies. The family moved to Nebraska where Myrl graduated from Bayard High School in 1971. He attended Chadron State University on a football scholarship. On February 17, 1973 he married Peggy Shimp in Bayard, NE. Together they moved to Longmont in 1973 and Myrl went to work for Cap Construction. In 1979 Myrl and his friend Keith Smith formed and operated Smith and Davies Construction. In 1980 Myrl started Earthworm Excavating which became E-Z Excavating when he partnered with Dan and John Zweck. Myrl continued to own and operate the company after the Zweck's retired from the excavating business. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built with his employees, customers, inspectors, suppliers, and other people in the construction industry. Myrl was well respected and was a mentor to many. Myrl was a family man and loved his wife, children and grandchildren dearly. Together they enjoyed many 4-wheeling trips and vacations. In his free time he enjoyed collecting antique tractors, scale model tractors and construction equipment models. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and attending his grandchildren's activities. Myrl was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Glynn Davies and his nephew Joel Davies. He is survived by his wife Peggy; his daughter Jamalee (Jason) Messervy; his son Nick Davies; his grandchildren Natalie, Seth, Brayden, and Hadlee; his brother Ray (Shara) Davies; his sister Janice (Richard) Fink; his sister-in-law Jan Davies; his mother and father-in-law Lee and Dorothy Shimp; his brother-in-law Dennis (Lucy) Shimp; numerous nieces and nephews and his entire work crew that he considered family. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday May 15th, 2019 at LifeBridge Christian Church (10345 Ute Hwy, Longmont, CO 80504). After the service, a reception will be held at E-Z Excavating's office and shop (8123 Indian Peaks Ave. Frederick, CO 80516). Memorial contributions can be made to the or a . Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 11, 2019