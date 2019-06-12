|
|
Myrna Jo Smith passed away in her home in Springfield, Illinois Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born January 1, 1940 to Loren and Betty (Adams) Cole making her to the fourth generation to be born in Longmont. She is survived by her daughter, Teri Jo (Mike) Laber; her son, Scott (Carrie) Smith; 6 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents and her brother Butch Cole. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Saint John's Catholic Church, in Longmont, with a reception immediately following at the church.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 12, 2019