|
|
Our loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, Jill Marie Woo Ching passed away surrounded by her family on June 30th 2019 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX after a courageous and hard fought battle with cancer. Jill was born on August 19th 1961 to Don and Mary Jane Begalle in Waukegan, Illinois. Her family moved around before settling in the Longmont area 43 years ago. Jill married the love of her life, Sililo Woo Ching, on June 30th 1984. On that day they vowed to love, honor and cherish each other and exactly 35 years later the Lord called her home. Jill and Sililo have three children, Maria, Christina and Benjamin. Jill loved her kids with everything she had. As a member of Faith Community Lutheran Church in Longmont, Jill's faith was what she leaned on throughout her life and cancer battle. Jill adored the outdoors, especially camping, hiking and spending time in the Colorado mountains. She loved sports, particularly watching her children or the Green Bay Packers play. Jill was caring and found joy in making everyone feel special. She made a lasting impression on everyone she met and touched the lives of so many. She will be tremendously missed. Jill is survived by her husband Sililo, children Maria, Christina and Ben Woo Ching; her parents Don and Mary Jane Begalle; her brothers Jeff (Leah) Begalle, Jim (Margaret) Begalle, Joe (Terri) Begalle; her sister Julie Begalle; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. All are invited to celebrate Jill's life at 1:00pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Grace Place Church, 375 Meadowlark Dr, Berthoud, CO 80513. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Community Lutheran Church Youth Group or MD Anderson Cancer Center in Memory of Jill. Please visit www.howemortuary.com to share memories and condolences
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 14, 2019