George Frazier Chandler of Longmont, Colorado passed away July 2, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born in Ashland, Kansas to Roy and Lola Chandler (Frazier). George moved to Hygiene, Colorado with his family in 1948 when he then attended veterinary school at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. After graduating from CSU, George worked his first 4 years as a veterinarian in Central City, Nebraska. Returning to Longmont, he worked at a local veterinary hospital before co-founding Valley Veterinary Hospital. George retired after practicing veterinary medicine for 50 years. George married Donna Marshall on September 18, 1955 in Denver Colorado after they both graduated from Colorado State University where they met. They enjoyed many wonderful adventures traveling including motorcycle trips with a close group of friends. George also enjoyed fishing, but more than anything was his love for the game of golf. George was an active member of Central Presbyterian Church from the time he was first involved in the youth group there and went on to serve as a Deacon and an Elder and sang in the choir for 40 years. He was also very active in the community. He served on the Longmont City Council and as Mayor Pro Tem in 1977. George was also an active member of the Golden K Kiwanis chapter and helped with many youth projects. George was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Lola Chandler, a sister Connie McIlvaney and a granddaughter Jennifer Chandler. He leaves behind his wife Donna Chandler of 64 years, son Steve Chandler (Janet) of Longmont, daughter Karen Chandler of Longmont and daughter Janet Maulin (Ralph Lillie) of Firestone, CO. Grandchildren Stacy Maulin (Kevin Inman) of Milliken Colorado, Ryan Lepisto of Longmont, Chris Chandler (Anna) of Fremont, California and Jaclyn White (Jason), of Burleson, Texas. Great Grandchildren, Addilyn White, and Ellie and Case Inman. Also brother Rex Chandler (Elma) and nieces and nephews Danny, Jackie, Pat, Vickie, Jeff and Debbie. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to TRU Community Care, 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO 80026 TRUECARE.ORG To share condolences please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com

