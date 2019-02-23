Home

Nadene Chariton


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nadene Chariton, 91, of Greeley, took the hand of our Lord, Jesus, on February 14, 2019 in Greeley. Nadene was born in McCune, Kansas, to Albert and Elsie Decker on April 7, 1927. On March 12, 1949, in Pueblo, Colorado, Nadene married Robert "Phil" Chariton. Nadene is survived by three children, Penny (Gary) Stewart, Scott (Beverly) Chariton, and Craig (Lisa) Chariton; five grandchildren, Kelly (Ron) Droel, Heather (Scott) Howland, Holly Chariton, Robert Chariton, and Carolyn Chariton; four great-grandchildren, Caleb, Hannah, Halli and Camry. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Irene Bradfield. At Nadene's request, there will be no service. Memorials may be made in her name to Suncrest Hospice or Weld Food Bank, in care of Northern Colorado Crematory, 700 8th St, Greeley, CO 80631. To leave condolences with Nadene's family visit NCCcremation.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 23, 2019
