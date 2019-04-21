Home

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Community Lutheran Church.
Nadine Louise Heidt, 85 of Longmont, passed away April 18, 2019. Nadine was born February 6, 1934 in Rocky Ford, CO to Conrad and Elizabeth (Krug) Grasmick. She grew up in Rocky Ford and Ordway, CO and graduated from Ordway High School in 1952. During her school years, Nadine met Leroy Heidt and soon after they graduated, they were married on September 12, 1954 in Ordway, CO. Together they moved to Boulder, CO and started a family. She attended Pueblo Junior College and CSU where she studied Home Economics. In 2005, Nadine and Leroy moved to Longmont, CO and became active members at Faith Community Lutheran Church. Nadine led the Altar Committee, attended Bible studies and also was a BSF Leader. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She was a thoughtful woman who kept in touch with her loved ones through letters, notes and phone calls. She is remembered for taking meals to families in need. In their earlier years, Nadine and Leroy loved to travel. Above all, Nadine enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of her beloved husband. She is preceded in death by her parents. Nadine is survived by her loving husband of nearly 65 years, Leroy and their children, Mark (Julie) Heidt of Brighton, CO and Nanette (Bob) Goings of Longmont, CO, four grandchildren; Neal Heidt, Toby (Rachael Lopez) Heidt, Mollie (Josh) Amundson and Seth (Brittany) Goings, three great-grandchildren; Oliver Goings, Ivy Goings and Joel Amundson and two siblings, Robert (Betty) Grasmick and Bernice Steinmetz. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Community Lutheran Church. Private family burial to be held. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 21, 2019
