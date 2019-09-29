Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Howe Mortuary
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Pinz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Pinz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Pinz Obituary
Nancy Ann Pinz passed away on Wednesday September 25, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on August 23, 1946 in Oakland, CA. Nancy resided in the Longmont area for the majority of her life and graduated from Longmont High School in 1964. Nancy attend Colorado State University and then worked for IBM for 30 years. After retiring from IBM, she then went to work at the Federal Aviation Administration in Longmont for another 15 years, where she again retired in 2009.. For the last several years, Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Long known for her positive outlook on life, Nancy is most remembered for her joy of entertainment. She cherished her friendships and will long be known for her amazing heart. She loved to play cards and Bunco with her vast network of friends. Spending time with her grandkids was her favorite activity. Her grandkids were her pride and joy and she ensured they felt the a grandmothers love. Nancy is survived by her son, Travis and wife, Melodi; her daughter, Nichoel and husband Bryan; as well as her four grandkids, Courtney and Betsy Rowe and Robert and Abbi Pinz. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Elizabeth Reid as well as her husband Robert Pinz. She will forever be missed. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00am at Howe Mortuary. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Longmont Human Society, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, CO 80501. Please share condolences at howemorturary.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now