|
|
Nancy Ann Pinz passed away on Wednesday September 25, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on August 23, 1946 in Oakland, CA. Nancy resided in the Longmont area for the majority of her life and graduated from Longmont High School in 1964. Nancy attend Colorado State University and then worked for IBM for 30 years. After retiring from IBM, she then went to work at the Federal Aviation Administration in Longmont for another 15 years, where she again retired in 2009.. For the last several years, Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Long known for her positive outlook on life, Nancy is most remembered for her joy of entertainment. She cherished her friendships and will long be known for her amazing heart. She loved to play cards and Bunco with her vast network of friends. Spending time with her grandkids was her favorite activity. Her grandkids were her pride and joy and she ensured they felt the a grandmothers love. Nancy is survived by her son, Travis and wife, Melodi; her daughter, Nichoel and husband Bryan; as well as her four grandkids, Courtney and Betsy Rowe and Robert and Abbi Pinz. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Elizabeth Reid as well as her husband Robert Pinz. She will forever be missed. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00am at Howe Mortuary. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Longmont Human Society, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, CO 80501. Please share condolences at howemorturary.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 29, 2019