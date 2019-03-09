Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
the Moose Lodge
Longmont, CO
Nate died suddenly of a heart attack while vacationing in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico. He loved Mexico and spent many happy vacations there over the years. Nate grew up in Longmont where he graduated from high school. He worked as a title examiner at Colorado Escrow in Longmont for most of his career. He is survived by his mother, Kelley Abernathy of Longmont, his father Don Abernathy of Longmont and son Colton Abernathy of Denver as well as many friends who will miss him immensely. The family would like to invite all of his friends and family to join them in a Celebration of Life on March 16, 2019, at 1:00p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Longmont. Lunch will be served, dress casual. We will share our memories and say a last goodbye
Published in Longmont Times-Call from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
