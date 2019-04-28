|
Nelda Marie Caroline Schneider passed peacefully on April 22, 2019 at age 96. She was born December 28, 1922 in Emerald, NE to Henry and Matilda (Mumme) Borgmann. She was the third of five children. Nelda graduated from Lodgepole High School in 1941. On December 3, 1942, she married Fred Schneider in Denver, CO. Throughout their 61 years together, Nelda and Fred lived in Fairplay, Morrison and Longmont. When she wasn't busy working for the government at the Federal Center, they spent time camping, fishing, rock hunting and traveling throughout the US. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings. She is survived by sister-in-law, Patricia Borgmann; and numerous nephews and nieces. Memorial Service will be held 10:00am on Monday, May 6 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Longmont.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 28, 2019