Nicholas Duane Turner, of Longmont, Colorado, passed away on July 16, 2019 in Longmont. He was 24 years old. Nick was born on September 16, 1994 in Louisville, Colorado. He attended St. Vrain Valley Schools and Laradon Alternative School in Denver. He worked for Sample Supports. Nick was a wonderful young man with an amazing sense of humor and a huge heart. He truly enjoyed life. He really loved food, cookbooks, F350's, country music and, more than anything, time with his family and friends. He will be forever missed by his mom, JoAnn Ross and step dad, Rich Ross; father, Harold Turner; grandparents, Jim & Betty Trott; grandmother, Pat Turner; aunt & uncle, Jim and Julie Trott; cousins, Lance Trott, J.P. Trott and Bobi Jo Teehee; step brothers, Kendall Ross (Mikhaila) and Ben Vaughan; step sisters, Colleen Bazeluk (Brandon) and RaiLynn Vaughan, Kevin, Zac, Joey and Seth, many other relatives, numerous friends, teachers and caregivers and, of course, Margaret Hoffman. We will be having a Celebration of Nick's Life at 11am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the north side of Thompson Park, 5th & Bross in Longmont. We welcome those who knew Nick to please join us. We will share in Nick's photos, stories and favorite foods.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 28, 2019