Norman Dean Bright passed away January 9, 2020. Born on December 9, 1930 in Richmond, Indiana, Norm spent his teenage years on a farm and played baseball and basketball in high school. After one year of college, when the Korean War began, he joined the U.S. Air Force. While stationed in Colorado Springs, Norm met the love of his life. He and Sally were married for 68 years. After the Air Force, where Norm worked in crash firefighting and learned to fly a small plane, he obtained his Fire Protection Associates degree at Oklahoma A&M. He worked in fire prevention and insurance in Michigan, California and Texas before he and Sally moved to Longmont in 1986 to help his daughter, Karen, and her husband, Marty, build their Lawn Doctor business. Norm volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Lyons club and belonged to the Twin Peaks Golf Club, where he served as a Marshall and played golf as often as possible. He enjoyed all sports and loved solving the world's problems over a cold Bud with family and friends. Norm is survived by his wife Sally Bright; his daughters Connie Bright, Debra (Glenn) Nitta and Karen (Marty) Johnson; his grandchildren Stacey Bolin, Kelly (Josh) Plank, Brian DeMaestri, Luke DeMaestri, Dena DeMaestri and Sean Nitta; and his great-grandchildren Kaya DeMaestri, Tysen DeMaestri, Maverick Plank and Carly Bolin. Norm was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Dena Bright, and his sister, Vivian Shire. A celebration of life will be held at the Twin Peaks Golf Course clubhouse at 1200 Cornell Drive in Longmont on February 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 9, 2020