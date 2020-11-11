1/1
1937 - 2020
Orville Funston Lee, Jr., 83, of Longmont CO was reunited with his wife Juanita in heaven on November 9, 2020. Orville was born on August 16, 1937 to Orville Sr. and Joyce (Travis) Lee in Dodge City, KS. He graduated from Buffalo High School, Buffalo WY in 1955. He married Juanita Jean (Andrews) Lee on December 23, 1956 and they moved to Longmont in 1960. Orville (aka Shorty to family) work for Hajek Chevrolet for a short period before starting a 30 plus year career at Rocky Flats as a Master Technician and a volunteer fireman. He loved camping, hiking and hunting. The Grand Canyon and back packing to high country lakes were his favorite trips. Shorty is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nita (2013) and his sister Elaine and his brothers in law Jim Andrews and Doug Saathoff. Surviving siblings are Donna (Jimmy) Dawson, Mary Saathoff, Libby Roth, Greg Lee and Susie Shelton. Also his children Tim Lee (Longmont) and Jeanette (Terry) Hauck (Spokane WA) and his grandsons Eric (Christine) Hauck and Sean (Nora) Hauck, great grandchildren Sadie and Henry Hauck and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. Visit www.howemortuary.com for service details and condolences.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 11, 2020.
