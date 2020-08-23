Otto Longhenry

Otto Walter Longhenry passed away August 11, 2020. He was born on April 22. 1928 in Janesville, WI to Henry John Longhenry and Erna Lena Longhenry. It was often said he walked to the beat of a different drummer due to his adventurous nature. He had a degree in airline mechanics, was a WWII Air Corp. Veteran as a flight instructor and later flew with United Airlines. That was not exciting enough for him so he contracted with mining companies to do airborne radiometric surveys. This took him all over the western U. S. He was one of a small exclusive group of pilots known in the industry as Rim Flyers, and was instrumental in locating several viable mineral deposits. He ended is 58 year career in aviation as a crop duster in North Central Colorado. His brilliant mind was always going, as he was an inventor, and a published author. His book, Second Shadow, was released in 2014. Most important to him was his family. We called him the instigator; if one of the little ones were up to something, he was right there cheering them on. The stories he told opened the world of imagination to his children and grandchildren minds. No one will ever forget Mr.. Boonga, or the adventure of the boy who walked a thousand miles with his inflatable knapsack. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Karen Longhenry and his 5 children, Terry Sanders, Janesville, WI, Tammy Noble, Independence, Mo, Curt Longhenry, Ft. Wayne, IN, Lori Godsoe, Longmont, CO, and Kara Brown, Aurora, CO survives him. He is also survived by nine Grandchildren and six Great Grand Children. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.

