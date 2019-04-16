|
Patricia Kaye Henderson, 54, passed away peacefully April 13, 2019 at her home. She was born September 17, 1964 in Longmont to Al and Marjorie (Cole) Henderson. Patty graduated from Longmont High School. Patty's passion and love for animals was reflected throughout her life. She was involved in careers that were mostly about animals, from being a veterinary technician to working for animal rescue organizations. A perfect day for Patty was a hike in the beautiful Rocky Mountains with one of two of her rescue dogs. She was preceded in death by her mother. Patty is survived by her father, three sisters Sharon Henderson, Barbara Ricketts and husband Roger and Debbie Henderson and many nieces and nephews and their families. Graveside services will be held 10:00 am Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Gathering of friends and relatives at the home of Sharon Henderson at 318 E. Iowa Ave. Berthoud will follow directly after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to LightShine Canine. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 16, 2019