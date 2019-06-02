|
|
Born December 9, 1969 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband Peter Long, his daughters Holli & Morgan Long. Her son Caleb Gibney McGuire & wife Stefanie. Her daughter Elise Singer & husband David. Grandchildren Elijah, Jayden, Grayson and Chevelle Dee. Her parents Pat & Doug Gibney. Her bother Jason & his wife Jenn, and niece Aisling Bradbury-Gibney. A celebration of her beautiful life - Saturday, June 8 @ 1:00 p.m. Nederland Community Center. To send an online message to the family please visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 2, 2019