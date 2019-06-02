Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors
7464 Arapahoe Rd Ste A-3
Boulder, CO 80303-1500
(303) 530-4111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Nederland Community Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Dee" Long


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia "Dee" Long Obituary
Born December 9, 1969 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband Peter Long, his daughters Holli & Morgan Long. Her son Caleb Gibney McGuire & wife Stefanie. Her daughter Elise Singer & husband David. Grandchildren Elijah, Jayden, Grayson and Chevelle Dee. Her parents Pat & Doug Gibney. Her bother Jason & his wife Jenn, and niece Aisling Bradbury-Gibney. A celebration of her beautiful life - Saturday, June 8 @ 1:00 p.m. Nederland Community Center. To send an online message to the family please visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now