|
|
Patricia Joan O'Neill, 89, formerly of Longmont passed away March 22, 2019 at her home in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was born August 26, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio to Francis and Cecilia (McCarthy) Ramppen. Pat moved with her family to New York where she grew up and attended school. On November 20, 1952 she married Patrick Thomas O'Neill in the Bronx, New York. They moved to Longmont in 1970 from Wapppingers Falls, NY. In 2002 Pat moved to Cheyenne, WY to be near her family. Pat was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She also worked in the school cafeteria in Wappingerers Falls, that enabled her help with the family expenses, but more importantly be home when her sons returned from school. She was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church. Pat was an excellent seamstress and bookkeeper. She was good with numbers, very detail orientated and took things seriously, because what she did was important to her. She was preceded in death by her husband Patrick on June 4, 2000, two brothers Frankie and Jackie and two sisters Cecilia and Ann. Pat is survived by her two sons Thomas O'Neill of Cheyenne, WY and Brian O'Neill of Edgemont, SD; two grandchildren Shane O'Neill and Nicole O'Neill, one brother Richard and one sister Dolly. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Monday, March 25, 2019; followed by a Vigil Service at 6:00 pm at the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 24, 2019