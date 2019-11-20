|
|
Patricia "Pat" Ruth Gunter passed away November 12, 2019 at her home. She was 77 years old. Pat was born on June 30, 1942 in Denver, CO to Robert and Sylvia (Placek) Birch. She grew up on a farm in Nebraska before attending barber school. She owned her own barbershop and worked in local manufacturing. On February 20, 1988 she married David Gunter, he preceded her in death in 2012. Pat was of the Christian faith and belonged to the Triangle Club. She was preceded in death by her husband; her son Daryll Propp; her parents and a brother Tom Hammack. She is survived by her sons Ray Propp and Ron (Jody) Propp; her sisters Dorothy Hise, Linda Puls and Cindy Downs; her grandchildren Mason and Sophie Propp and her dog Doodles. Memorial service 10:00 AM Friday November 22, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 20, 2019