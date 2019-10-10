Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Hoganson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Hoganson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Hoganson Obituary
The family of Patrick Joseph Hoganson are sad to announce his passing on October 6, 2019. He was born 1959 in Springfield, MA to parents, Michael Hoganson (deceased) and Sandra Hoganson. Patrick spent his childhood in Michigan and New Mexico and moved to Colorado which immediately became his home. He held a special place in his heart for Lions, Tigers, and Wolverines. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He loved his friends and family and is survived by his mother, Sandra; siblings, Susan and her son, Joseph; Charles and Keri and their children, Kyle and Nicole; Kathleen and Michael and their daughter, Mary. At Patrick's request, there will be no services. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now