Born March 14, 1953, passed away on July 28, 2020 at home with his family members by his side. Patrick was diagnosed with state 4th stage prostate cancer in December 2019 and was given 6 months to live. Patrick is finally resting in peace with our Father God in Heaven. Patrick Thomas Enright was born in Timber Lake, South Dakota, where he graduated from Stanley High School in 1971. He then went onto college where he got his Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering. Patrick worked for La Plata Mine in Farmington, New Mexico and that is where he met his wife, Donna Slonaker at the time. Donna and Patrick were then married on December 31, 1988. They were very happily married for 33 years until his passing. Throughout their marriage they lived in Antofagasta, Chile and then moved to Longmont, Co where they lived for years before moving to Tombstone, Arizona. At the time of Patrick's passing, they lived in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Patrick is now with his parents, Rosemary Enright (Ellis) and John Clemet Enright in the beautiful place of Heaven. He is survived by his 3 brothers, Mark, Kenneth, and Allen; his children, Kevin, Kaspian and Michelle; grandkids, Marlana Medina, Patrick Ray and Sadie Marie; and also his great-grandkids, Reyna, Matthew Jr., and Gracelynn. Patrick loved writing poems, reading, watching NASCAR, football and he loved riding horses. He also loved his dogs: Fanny, JT, Suki and TJ. Patrick Enright was a worldly man traveling the globe for the mining industry. He then retired, him and his wife, Donna moved to Tombstone, Arizona to care for his mother. After that, Pat and Donna moved to Sierra Vista, AZ. Patrick will be extremely missed and loved forever. Patrick also enjoyed the western way, so in a single phrase: This is where the cowboy rides away! Friends and Family's description of Patrick: 2 Corinthians 8:21 For is the willingness is there, the gift is acceptable according to what one has, not according to what he does not have. Private services will be held in Colorado at a later time. Family will inform when this will take place.

