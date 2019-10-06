|
Patty Sheneman was born on April 23, 1952 in Denver, CO to James and Eileen Amack. She spent her teen years in Loveland, CO where she met the love of her life, Jerry Sheneman. Together they embarked on a lifelong journey after Patty graduated from Loveland High School in 1971 and married Jerry later that year on August 28th. They soon started their family together, welcoming Luke in February of 1972 and Kelly in July of 1973. In 1975, the Shenemans moved to Boise, ID, where they settled to raise their family. In 1993, they moved to Oregon, then Nebraska and Washington before returning to Idaho. Patty's greatest joy in life was her family, and she cherished her role as a dedicated and loving wife, mom, and grandma. During her kids' childhood, Patty was very active in Luke and Kelly's school as a classroom volunteer, member of the PTA, and Cub Scout den mother, a trend that continued with her involvement in her grandchildren's lives. She was an excellent cook and took great pride in providing her husband and kids with nourishing and healthy meals (and her grandkids with decadent chocolate chip cookies). Patty will always be remembered by friends and family for her positive attitude, selflessness, generous spirit, supportive nature, beautiful smile and joyous laugh. The Oregon Coast was Patty's favorite place, where she loved walking along the beach collecting agates and seashells and visiting scenic lighthouses. The Yaquina Head Lighthouse in Newport, OR is a cherished place for Patty and Jerry, who visited the Oregon Coast at least once a year. Patty is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry Sheneman of Moscow, ID, her son Luke Sheneman of Moscow, ID, and his family: daughter-in-law Morgan Gardner, grandchildren Annika (18), Linnea (16), and Shepard (2 months); her daughter Kelly Harrison of Olympia, WA and her family: son-in-law Jeremy Harrison, and grandchildren Henry (20) and Jack (18); as well as her siblings, Sharon Sterling (Mike) and Steve Amack (Debbie) of Loveland, CO, and Carol Poulter (Darrell) of Cheyenne, WY; Mother-in-law Betty Sheneman of Loveland, CO; Brother-in-law Roger Sheneman (Carol) of Fort Collins, CO; sister-in-law Judy Watt (Ernie) of Longmont, CO, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the extraordinary doctors, nurses, and hospital staff of Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, ID for their outstanding care and kindness. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gritman Foundation in support of their cancer care services. Donations can be sent to: The Gritman Foundation in Memory of Patty Sheneman, 700 S. Main Street; Moscow, ID 83843 or at gritman.org/give. A celebration of life to honor Patty will be held on October 12 from 1pm-5pm in Loveland, CO at The Chilson Center.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 6, 2019