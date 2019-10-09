Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
ky Mountain Christian Church
Niwot, CO
Paul Johnson

Paul Johnson Obituary
Paul Anthony Johnson went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday Oct 1, 2019. Paul was married to his best friend of nearly 30 years, Suzanne. His most favorite role in this world was being father to Paul Anthony Johnson, Jr. When he wasn't running his company, Paul enjoyed fixing nearly everything he could get his hands on, teaching himself how to play the guitar, watching motorsports, and most of all, riding his bike on nearly every road and pass in Colorado. On Sunday you would find Paul serving God by greeting people at the East doors at Rocky Mountain Christian Church. A celebration of his beautiful life will be held at Rocky Mountain Christian Church in Niwot on Saturday the 12th of October at 10:30am and all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rocky Mountain Christian Church Children's Ministry.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 9, 2019
