Family patriarch and third generation Colorado dairyman Paul R. Miller passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on September 27th. Paul Miller, a longtime resident of Franktown, Colorado and a giant in the milk home delivery business, passed away on September 27. As owner of Royal Crest Dairy, one of the nation's oldest milk home delivery businesses, he pioneered the growth of Royal Crest from a local dairy based in Denver's Washington Park neighborhood, to include the entire Front Range of Colorado. His leadership in preserving the environment and Colorado's quality of life were instilled in him as a young man growing up with a father and grandfather in the dairy business, with whom he also shared many adventures in Colorado's great outdoors. Paul was born in Englewood, the son of Lynn P. and Marie Louise Miller. Each morning he would milk cows before going to school and milk them again upon returning home. With his sisters, Lynda and Judy, they shared a love of horses and the farm. There were days he would join his cousins and Uncle Clint on their ranch, located where Cherry Creek High School is today, to help break horses for the ranch operations. At 18 years of age he joined the Colorado Air National Guard. While based at Clovis AFB, New Mexico, he participated as a member of the 140th Bomber Group Wing in the Atmospheric Nuclear Weapons Tests at the Nevada proving ground N.W. of Las Vegas. He finished his military service as Airman Second Class with the 140th Air Base Group Colorado Air National Guard and Reserve U. S. Air Force in 1953. Paul and his father owned and operated Owens Dairy. For a time, Paul also owned the Four Mile Supper Club, which today is part of the Four Mile Historic Park in Glendale. Always active in the community, he served as president of the Englewood Jaycees, was appointed by Governor John Love to the Colorado Agricultural Commission, and participated in numerous charitable organizations including United Way, his local parish, and others. In 1967, he took Owens Dairy operations and purchased Royal Crest Dairy from Sam Thomas and for over fifty years oversaw its growth and success. Royal Crest operated the Farm Crest Milk stores, added branches of operations in Colorado Springs and Longmont, and built a new milk processing plant in Longmont. In January, Royal Crest will celebrate 94 years of business in Colorado. In 1995, Royal Crest expanded its operations to include the Miller Cattle Company in Montana. Paul and his first wife, Francis Irene (Dolly) Miller, had two sons, Lynn and David. In 1974, Paul married his beloved wife and partner, Wanda Lorraine Mahaffey and they have shared a home in Franktown for over 45 years. Their expanded family then included children, son Michael and daughter Michelle Mahaffey. For over 53 years Paul made his mark in the business community, receiving state and federal environmental awards for championing the preservation of Colorado's quality of life. He provided leadership on the Milk Marketing Board, the Douglas County Library Board, and local business chambers, three Colorado Victims' Compensation Boards and, with his wife W.L, championed the cause of improving the lives of the mentally ill through support of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and local mental health community efforts. An avid outdoorsman, Paul enjoyed skiing, hiking, camping with his family, as well as regular bird hunting and fishing trips with his friends. Paul Miller will be remembered for his devotion to family, business leadership, dedication to employees, and the hundreds of friends he touched throughout his life. All who knew him were enriched by his love of life, sense of humor, generosity, and willingness to make a difference. He is survived by his wife, W.L., sons Lynn (Valerie) Miller, Franktown and David (Monique) Miller of Hardin, Montana, daughter Michelle (Gary) Duncan of Pueblo, sisters Lynda Miller of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Judy Benge of Highlands Ranch and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family is planning a Celebration Life Memorial Service at a later date and look forward to sharing the time with Paul's many friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers the family asks that people contribute to the Food Bank of the Rockies or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.

