It is with great sadness that the family of Penelope ("Penny") McKiernan Klavinger, announce that she died peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Santa Rosa, California on January 16, 2019 at the age of 77 after a courageous ten year battle with cancer. Penny was born November 7, 1941 in Longmont, Colorado where she lived up through graduation from Longmont High School (Class of '59) before attending the University of Colorado at Boulder. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Day McKiernan and Penelope Tiffin along with her step-father Homer Butz, husbands Ronald Klavinger and John J. Falduto and her sister Pamela McKiernan. Penny was a dear friend and mentor to many and was proud to see those whose lives she touched blossom and succeed. Penny was a country girl at heart and found great joy in working on projects in and around her house and yard when not enjoying time with friends and family. She was actively involved in many organizations over the years, most notably The Boy Scouts of America, P.E.O., Canine Companions for Independence and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, among others. Throughout her life, Penny led by example and touched many with her caring, kindness and compassion. Penny will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her. In addition to her son, John Falduto and daughters, Penelope ("Poppy") Enos and Jennie Falduto, Penny is also survived by another daughter, Cheri Rubio; as well as seven grandchildren and many dear friends. The family also wishes to pay special tribute to Penny's friendship of over 72 years with her best friend, Janet Davidson who has played an important role in Penny's life and that of her family. Janet, we will always be grateful for your contributions to our family and the important role that you played in the life of our mother. You are much loved and appreciated!
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 28, 2019