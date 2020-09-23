Peter Lagerman passed away the morning of September 17, 2020, with his loving wife and daughters by his side. Pete was born in 1948 in Milwaukee Wisconsin to Clarence and Elmira. He received a degree in Economics from Marquette University and then enlisted in the Navy where he learned to fly jets before being stationed in California as an anti-submarine pilot. At a wine tasting party, he met a nurse named Katie, who would become the love of his life. They married in 1977.Pete became an airline pilot, eventually settling in Colorado. They welcomed two daughters, Anne Marie in 1979, and Meredith in 1982. Pete was a devoted husband and father who loved traveling with his family. In his retirement, he became an integral member of United Airlines Flight Operations and the Longmont Volunteer Police, where he developed many wonderful and friendships. Pete was a man of many passions, including ham radio, fly fishing, trips in his Cessna 182, and later in life, his grandsons.He will be missed by his wife of 43 years, Katie; children Anne Marie (Ryan) and Meredith; grandsons Sullivan, Theodore and Felix, as well as his brothers David (Louise) and Dan.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Longmont Humane Society or the American Cancer Society
.