Queeda Evelyn Walker
1933 - 2020
Queeda Evelyn Walker, 87, of Boulder, CO passed away on October 13, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born in Pool Creek, CO on March 9, 1933 at Chew Ranch, and graduated from Wasatch Academy before attending the University of Colorado in Boulder where she graduated with a Business degree in 1954. Queeda married Rex Ross Walker on June 11, 1955, they were together for 65 years. Queeda is the matriarch of Sombrero Ranches, Inc. She was a member of the Church of Christ and the Boulder Garden Club. She had a passion for gardening, horses and was a published author of "The Mantle Ranch". She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Evelyn Mantle; and her brothers Charley "Potch" and Pat Mantle. Queeda is survived by her husband Rex Ross Walker; her children Cindy Evelyn (Dan) Lisco, Justin Ross Walker, Freda Kay (Mark) Bishop, Donald Ray (Carrie) Broom, Cody Rex (Kathy) Walker, and Carlos De La Cruz; 17 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and her brothers Lonnie and Tim Mantle. A visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. A private family graveside service will take place at Green Mountain Cemetery in Boulder. Everyone is invited to a celebration of life gathering from 12:30-4:00pm at "The Lake" 6936 Jay Rd. Boulder, CO 80301 on Friday October 16, 2020, please follow the signs and lunch will be provided. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Museum of Northwest Colorado in Craig, CO, the Mountain States Children's Home or a charity of your choice. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 16, 2020.
October 13, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
