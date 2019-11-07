|
|
Raymond Hartmann of Boulder, died Sat., Nov. 2, 2019. He was 94. Memorial Service and celebration to be held at, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 803 3RD Ave., Longmont, Sat., Nov.9th 3:00 P.M. Reception will follow. Military Honors by The United States Army. Contributions: Norwegian-American Historical Association (naha.stolaf.edu) or to First Evangelical Lutheran Church (www.firstluth.org). For a full obituary or to message the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 7, 2019