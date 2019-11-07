Home

Raymond Hartmann


1924 - 2019
Raymond Hartmann Obituary
Raymond Hartmann of Boulder, died Sat., Nov. 2, 2019. He was 94. Memorial Service and celebration to be held at, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 803 3RD Ave., Longmont, Sat., Nov.9th 3:00 P.M. Reception will follow. Military Honors by The United States Army. Contributions: Norwegian-American Historical Association (naha.stolaf.edu) or to First Evangelical Lutheran Church (www.firstluth.org). For a full obituary or to message the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 7, 2019
