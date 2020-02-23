|
Raymond Howard Hoffmann was born 4 September 1953 in San Jose California to Horace and Hazel (Morris) Hoffmann. He attended Piedmont High School in San Jose, living on Pepper Tree Lane. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his father and camping with his family. Ray attended San Jose Jr College while working at a steak house. After leaving Jr College he worked at the Ford Motor company building cars and trucks. He enlisted in the Navy in 1976 going to Boot Camp and A school in Great Lakes, he served on board the USS England from 1976 to 1980 as a Hull Tech. He then met Jody (Muhle) Hoffmann in May of 1979, they began a long distance relationship while he was serving on board the England, and they were married on 6 September 1980, where they lived in Nederland Colorado and Longmont Colorado. They had one daughter Nikole Marie Hoffmann. Ray worked at Rocky Flats Nuclear Plant for 24 years, he then went to work at the Cherry Creek Mall and Home Depot before going to Valley Lab/Metronics to finish out his career. He retired in 2017. In his spare time he fished, hunted and road motorcycles with his wife. He also enjoyed blues music and was a member of the NRA and the Colorado Blues Society. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Jody Hoffmann, his sister Jean Hoffmann of Longmont, his brother Ronnie Butera of Star, Idaho and brother in law Richard Muhle of Longmont. He is preceded in death by his parents Horace and Hazel (Morris) Hoffmann and his daughter Nikole Marie Hoffmann. Visitation 11:30-12:30pm Thursday February 27, 2020 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Graveside service to follow at 1:00pm at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 23, 2020