Raymond (Ray) Howard Leckbee, 81, of Allenspark, CO, went Home on Thursday, July 25, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. A celebration of life service will be held on August 1, 2019. Visitation at 9:00 am, services 10:00 am, at the Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Home, 503 Terry Street, Longmont, Colorado. Ray was born December 19, 1937, in Novelty, Missouri. He graduated from Payson High School, Payson, Illinois, in 1955. On June 22, 1963, Ray married the love of his life, Sharon Broemmer in Quincy Illinois. Ray served in the US Army, and graduated from the Firefighter Academy then served on the Longmont Fire Department for 21 years, retiring at the rank of Battalion Chief while also working for Carlson Plumbing and Heating for over 30 years. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, James and Grace Leckbee, his beloved wife Sharon, son-in-law Scott Anderson, great grand-daughter Phibie Moyer. He is survived by daughter Linda Anderson, SD; Lori (Eric) Kinch, CO; Tim (Kathy) Leckbee, NM; Bobbie (Mike) Lackovic, FL; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 31, 2019